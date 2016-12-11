Clean your empire.
Conquer your space with these limited edition Star Wars™ robotic vacuums. Designed as a tribute to the movies, each one packs the ultimate cleaning power in the shape of your favorite villains.
Let them do your dirty work.
The latest POWERbot is a tribute to the galaxy of Star Wars. It’s smart enough to steer itself through your space, handle any terrain, avoid unexpected traps and make quick decisions. Most importantly, it answers to you. Limited Edition Darth VaderTM and StormtrooperTM POWERbots are now available. Enlist one to help you with your next cleaning mission.
Witness the power.
With 20x the suction power of our last generation in a slim design, the POWERbot eliminates dirt and debris from even the most hard-to-reach places. Plus, it gives every surface a deep clean — from hardwood to Hoth.
THE POWER¹
3.8 INCHES HIGH
It senses where to go.
With Visionary Mapping™ Plus, the POWERbot maps the contours of every room. And with FullViewSensor™ 2.0, it even detects and avoids traps like chair legs over a wider area.
Reach the outer edges.
The POWERbot’s Edge Clean Master has a bristle brush and drop-down shutter to capture dust trapped in corners and along the edges of the wall. The shutter guides dust and debris into the vacuum so that virtually nothing can escape.
Track your mission from anywhere.
Use the POWERbot app on your smartphone to remotely control your Darth Vader vacuum.² You can use voice control with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant.³ Either way, doing your chores won’t feel like a path to the Dark Side.
Choose your edition.
¹Tested internally on Samsung POWERbot VR7000 and Samsung conventional VR10F71UCAC.
²Screen image simulated. Features vary by model.
³Amazon Alexa devices and the Google Assistant devices sold separately.