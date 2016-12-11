Galaxy S9 | S9+

Introducing the 

Galaxy S9 | S9+

The Camera. Reimagined.

Galaxy S9 and S9+ intro film

The revolutionary camera adapts like the human eye.

Image of Galaxy S9+

Dual Aperture

Capture stunning picture in bright daylight and super low light.

Our category-defining Dual Aperture lens adapts
like the human eye. It’s able to automatically switch between various lighting
conditions. With ease making your photos look great whether it’s bright or
dark, day or night.

*Dual Aperture supports F1.5 and F2.4 models.
Installed on the rear camera (S9)/rear wide camera (S9+).

    F1.5 aperture mode

    If it’s dark, the lens opens to F1.5 mode to pull in light for a bright and clear photo.

    F2.4 aperture mode

    In the daylight, the lens shifts to F2.4 mode to help your picture come out sharp.

Low light photos

The camera that's brilliant in the dark.

The F1.5 aperture mode finds light even in the dark. So the low light camera delivers vibrant photos late into the night. Meaning your camera no longer has a curfew.

But we didn’t stop there.

Super Slow-mo

The camera that slows down time,
making everyday moments epic.

*Super Slow-mo only supports HD resolution. Limited to 20 shots per video with approximately 0.2 seconds of recording and 6 seconds of playback for each shot.


Add Music. Make GIFs.
Get likes.

Super Slow-mo lets you see the things you could have missed in the blink of an eye. Set the video to music or turn it into a looping GIF, and share it with a tap. Then sit back and watch the reactions roll in.

AR Emoji 

The camera that turns you into an emoji, making life a little more animated.

Create an Augmented Reality version of yourself simply by taking a selfie. Then share your real-life feelings as emoji stickers and videos.

Express your emotions with AR Emoji stickers.

Liven up your chats using AR Emoji stickers and videos.

*Apps that do not support animated GIFs may still send AR Emoji stickers as a still image.

Live Translation

The camera that can instantly read what your eyes can't.

Get real-time translation when you need it. Live Translation lets you see the world in a new way.

*Available functions and features may vary by country or region.

*Samsung Account login and data network (Wi-Fi or internet connection) required. Translation speed may vary depending on internet connection and word count. This function is limited to selected languages. For the full list of languages please visit https://www.samsung.com/global/galaxy/apps/bixby/vision/.

Intelligent Scan

The camera that recognizes you instantly.

Intelligent Scan is a new technology for Galaxy S9 and S9+ that combines face recognition and iris scan to make unlocking simple even in low light.

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
*Accuracy of Intelligent Scan may differ depending on surrounding conditions.

Multi Device Experience

Share your screen to your other Samsung screens, hassle-free.

Easily share photos and videos you’ve made by syncing your devices through your Samsung Account. So you can be at home even when you’re someplace else.

* Images simulated for illustrative purposes.

* Available functions and features may vary by country, carrier, network environment, or product.

Infinity Display

The phone with an uninterrupted display.

See photos and videos as you want to see them: showcased on a beautiful edge-to-edge screen.

* Images simulated for illustrative purposes.
* Infinity Display: a near bezel-less, full-frontal glass, edge to edge screen.

Surround sound stereo speakers

The phone that surrounds you in Dolby Atmos sound on stereo speakers tuned by AKG.

Hear the action with clarity thanks to the pure sound of stereo speakers tuned by AKG. The addition of Dolby Atmos delivers rich and vibrant sound, giving you a theater-like audio experience.

*Accessories sold separately. Availability of accessories may vary by country.

Accessories

Plenty of ways to
make it your own.

Protect your phone with a wide selection of stylish covers.

 
 
What we've changed in here will
change how you experience
everything out there.

Now it’s time to take it for a spin.

Be among the first.

*All specifications and descriptions provided herein may be different from the actual specifications and descriptions for the product. Samsung reserves the right to make changes to this document and the product described herein, at anytime, without obligation on Samsung to provide notification of such change. All functionality, features, specifications, GUI and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice or obligation. The contents within the screen are simulated images and are for illustration purposes only.